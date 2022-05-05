QQQ
Fisker Plans New Sports Car - Read Which Film Inspired The Code Name

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 10:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Electric Vehicle maker Fisker Inc FSR has unveiled Project Ronin, its third vehicle after Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker PEAR.
  • The code name was inspired by the film of the same title, with its famous car chases.
  • Project Ronin will feature active aerodynamic technologies with the battery pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.
  • RelatedEV Maker Fisker Chooses Hyderabad As India Headquarters
  • "The aim is to achieve the world's longest-range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance," said CEO Henrik Fisker.
  • Fisker expects to reveal Project Ronin in August 2023, with production starting in the second half of 2024.
  • Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 4.36% at $10.08 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral