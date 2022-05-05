Fisker Plans New Sports Car - Read Which Film Inspired The Code Name

- Electric Vehicle maker Fisker Inc FSR has unveiled Project Ronin, its third vehicle after Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker PEAR.
- The code name was inspired by the film of the same title, with its famous car chases.
- Project Ronin will feature active aerodynamic technologies with the battery pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.
- Related: EV Maker Fisker Chooses Hyderabad As India Headquarters
- "The aim is to achieve the world's longest-range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance," said CEO Henrik Fisker.
- Fisker expects to reveal Project Ronin in August 2023, with production starting in the second half of 2024.
- Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 4.36% at $10.08 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.