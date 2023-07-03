Something Only For Nothing: Carl Pei Wants To Develop Exclusive Software Features For Nothing Phones

Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei is considering developing exclusive features for Nothing phones. Pei tweeted this a week before launching his company's next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2).

What Happened: Carl Pei's latest tweet states that his company is considering building exclusive features that work only between Nothing smartphones. This is days after Pei had commented that applications have become manipulative.

Pei took to Twitter to ask users whether the company should introduce features that are exclusive to its users. He also tries to gauge how many people have more than one Nothing smartphone user in their network.

While Pei has not revealed what these features could be, users requested for features like a party that allows Nothing users to sync their Glyph interface customization to their accounts and an AirDrop-like sharing feature, among other things.

A lot of users also commented that not enough people have a Nothing phone, and an exclusive feature might be too early.

Nothing Phone (2) Launch Ahead: Nothing is scheduled to launch its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), on July 11. It is also expected to announce Nothing OS 2.0 at the event.

Unlike its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) will feature flagship-grade hardware, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery.

Nothing OS 2.0 will rollout for Nothing Phone (1) users in August and this may allow the company to introduce new features that work only for Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) users.

