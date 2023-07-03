Is Elon Musk Now Taking On Joe Rogan And Spotify? Twitter Set To Unleash 3-Hour Podcast Videos

Twitter is set to shake up the social media landscape with its latest announcement: the introduction of three-hour podcast videos.

What Happened: The decision came after owner and CTO Elon Musk responded to a user request, sparking excitement among content creators. The move aims to enhance Twitter’s video capabilities and cater to the growing popularity of podcasts.

The conversation began when American comedian and podcaster Theo Von tweeted about the freedom of comedy on the platform, catching Musk’s attention. Renowned podcast host Lex Fridman joined the discussion, suggesting the idea of uploading longer podcast videos with timestamps and chapters. Musk simply replied, “Coming.”

Why It Matters: This development is significant considering the average length of popular podcasts, such as Joe Rogan‘s “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which typically runs for two hours and 37 minutes. Musk himself has made multiple appearances on Rogan’s show, streamed on Spotify SPOT.

Previously, Twitter expanded its video upload limits for its Blue subscribers, allowing high-definition, two-hour-long videos. However, this update has faced legal challenges from music publishers who claim unauthorized use of music in these videos.

Musk’s Twitter account has already utilized long-format video options, collaborating with former Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson and granting Apple TV+ the ability to upload entire episodes of a popular show. Musk has also hinted at the possibility of a separate video feed.

