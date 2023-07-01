DeSantis' Last Book Made Him A Millionaire, But He Still Has Student Loans To Pay Off

A new financial disclosure form reveals that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made $1.25 million from his book deal.

According to the disclosure, DeSantis experienced a notable surge in his net worth, which soared to $1.17 million by the conclusion of 2022. This represents a significant leap from his previous net worth of around $319,000 in 2021.

DeSantis' financial disclosure was released to the public on Friday, coinciding with the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. A report by Insider pointed out that the governor reduced the outstanding balance of his student loans, decreasing it from $21,284.92 to $18,628.66.

DeSantis, one of Trump's opponents in the Republican primary, previously suggested holding universities accountable for their students' loan defaults, CNN reported.

In an effort to address the ever-increasing nationwide student loan debt, which reached $1.6 trillion last year according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, DeSantis proposed a solution that, he said, would compel universities to reevaluate their approach to equipping students for the job market.

"If somebody defaults, the university should pick it up," CNN quoted him saying. "If they were on the hook for it, they would make sure the curriculum was designed to produce people that can be very productive. You'd have a heck of a lot less gender studies going on."

Last month, a coalition of Senate Republicans introduced a series of bills aimed at tackling the issue of rising higher education expenses.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Biden criticized Republicans who opposed his roughly $400 billion student loan forgiveness program.

"We all supported the paycheck protection program, remember?" Biden told reporters. "It was a worthy program, but let's be clear, some of the same Republicans, members of Congress, who strongly opposed giving relief to students got hundreds of thousands of dollars themselves in relief."

