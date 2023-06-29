DeSantis Approves Controversial Bill For Use Of Cancer-Linked Waste In Road Construction

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill permitting the use of phosphogypsum, a mining waste linked to cancer, in the construction of new roads, The Hill reports.

Phosphogypsum in Road Construction

HB 1191 adds phosphogypsum to a list of “recyclable materials” that can be used for road construction. This waste product from fertilizer manufacturing emits radon, a radioactive gas, and contains radioactive elements such as uranium, thorium, and radium. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, linked to 21,000 lung cancer deaths annually in the U.S.

Department of Transportation Study

The bill mandates the state’s Department of Transportation to conduct a study evaluating the suitability of using phosphogypsum in road construction. This study must be completed by April 1.

Concerns and Criticisms

Phosphate mining has been a persistent issue in Florida. In 2021, a breach at a former phosphate mining facility resulted in 215 million gallons of environmentally toxic water ending up in the Tampa Bay area. Critics, such as Elise Bennett from the Center for Biological Diversity, have called the bill a “reckless handout to the fertilizer industry,” warning of the potential health and safety concerns.