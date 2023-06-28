Live Like Barbie — Airbnb Offers Overnight Stays At Malibu Mansion: Report

Barbie’s dream home in Malibu, often imagined by many, is now a reality. The Airbnb listing for this unique hot-pink property reflects Mattel’s popular Barbie doll theme with a life-sized dream home experience, The Guardian reports.

Airbnb ABNB has partnered with toy manufacturing giant Mattel MAT to bring the fantasy of the iconic Barbie dream home to life. With this collaboration, the Barbie Malibu Mansion, a dream house for many since their childhood, is now available for booking on Airbnb.

The mansion, located in the heart of Malibu, is an opulent property reflecting the style and taste of Barbie. Decorated with the Barbie theme, the mansion features luxurious amenities such as a movie theatre, sports court, infinity pool, and a walk-in wardrobe filled with Barbie outfits.

The Barbie Malibu Mansion aims to provide a unique and immersive stay experience, bringing back the nostalgic memories associated with the Barbie brand. This is part of Airbnb’s strategy to diversify its offerings and provide guests with unique stay experiences.

The Airbnb will become available for booking on July 17 days ahead of the much-anticipated Barbie film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The company will be selecting four guests to spend a free night at the house on July 21 and July 22.