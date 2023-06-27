US Reportedly Knew About Russian Coup But Kept It Secret From Most Allies: 'It Was An Extremely Tight Hold'

U.S. intelligence officials had reportedly obtained precise information about Wagner's recent coup attempt in Russia but decided to keep it secret.

What Happened: According to CNN sources familiar with the matter, the U.S. knew about Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plans that led up to his brief rebellion against the country's top leadership.

However, Washington held the intelligence so closely and shared it only with select allies, including senior U.K. government officials, and not at the broader NATO level, the report added.

The precise timing of Prigozhin’s attack wasn't immediately clear, as per the sources. However, it appears that he decided to proceed with his plan after a June 10 announcement by Russia’s Ministry of Defense that stated that all private military companies, including Wagner, would be compelled to enter contracts with Russia’s military starting in July.

"It was an extremely tight hold," said one of the sources.

As per the report, the information was kept so secretive that only the most senior administration officials and the Congress ‘Gang of Eight' members were briefed.

Why It Matters: NATO officials voiced their frustration that the intelligence was not shared with the allies, prompting President Joe Biden to take action in order to ease tensions. Following the unsuccessful rebellion, Biden conversed with key allies, including the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to address the situation and foster calm.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday made his first on-camera remarks after Wagner Group's short-lived rebellion. "Any kind of blackmail is doomed to failure," Putin said in the video, slamming the coup attempt.

