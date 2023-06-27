Apple Vision Pro Addresses Overheating Concerns, But Can It Handle The Heat?

Apple Inc.'s AAPL latest mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, apparently addresses the device's overheating concerns by providing warning notifications, but users are concerned regarding its effectiveness as an adequate solution.

What Happened: Last week, Apple said that developers can now start their own "spatial experiences" (simply put, virtual and augmented reality software) for the Vision Pro headset.

Now it appears that the headset aims to address the device overheating issues by providing warning notifications to users, signaling potential improvements in device temperature management.

Steve Moser first made this observation on Twitter and cited a January 2022 report by Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman stating that Cupertino planned to launch the headset last year but postponed the date due to some development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software.

While some users defended Apple's decision to offer a high-temperature warning, saying that just because the headset has this feature doesn't mean it "will" happen eventually. They said it is "just a safeguard." However, there were a few people who thought that the device itself isn't capable of handling much, considering Apple didn't emphasize the gaming aspect of Vision Pro much.

Why It's Important: Apple is expected to launch the Vision Pro headset next year in the U.S. first and then in other countries. The device runs on VisionOS, an operating system based on iOS frameworks.

Apple Vision Pro carries a hefty price tag of $3499 — which could result in a dampening result for the California-based tech giant because other headsets available in the market like Meta Quest 3 are much more affordable.

