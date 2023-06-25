Fisker Kickstarts US Deliveries With 22 Ocean EVs In LA

California-based EV maker Fisker Inc FSR has started delivering its first Ocean One launch edition SUVs to customers in the United States.

What Happened: The company handed over 22 vehicles at a facility in Los Angeles. These SUVs were swiftly shipped from Magna International Inc‘s plant in Austria, and more deliveries are scheduled throughout the summer. Fisker has partnered with Magna as a contract manufacturer for its EVs.

CEO Henrik Fisker expressed his excitement about American customers finally experiencing the Fisker Ocean’s innovative features, impressive 360-mile range, and high sustainability levels. He also thanked customers for their patience during the delivery delays.

Why It Matters: In May, Fisker delivered its first Ocean SUV to a customer in Denmark, Europe. The Ocean SUV comes in four trims: Sport, Ultra, Extreme, and One. The Sport is the base model priced at $37,499, while the Ultra is priced at $49,000. The Extreme and One EV models, priced at $68,999, offer the longest range among new electric SUVs in their class, reaching 360 miles.

As of May 8, Ocean reservations totaled approximately 65,000 units. Fisker plans to manufacture 1,400-1,700 vehicles in the second quarter of this year and aims to produce 32,000-36,000 units throughout 2023. Additionally, Fisker intends to start delivering SUVs in China by the first quarter of 2024.

