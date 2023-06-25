Don Lemon Opens Up 2 Months After Being 'Stunned' With CNN Firing: 'I Am Not A Perfect Person'

Two months after his unexpected departure from CNN, former anchor Don Lemon has opened up about his experience and future plans in an exclusive interview with ABC24 Memphis.

What Happened: In the interview, Lemon expressed his commitment to truth and the Constitution, acknowledging his imperfections., the Hill reports.

"Because the Constitution says a more perfect union, not a perfect union. I'm not a perfect person. No one is," he said in the interview.

He also discussed his surprise at being fired from CNN after 17 years, a move that followed his controversial comments about women and aging.

Despite the upheaval, Lemon indicated that he is not in a rush to make his next move, stating, “I’m not gonna force anything. I’m not gonna let others people’s timelines influence me.”

Why It Matters: Lemon’s departure from CNN was part of a larger shakeup in cable news, with Tucker Carlson also leaving Fox News.

Both Lemon and Carlson would go on to hire the same aggressive lawyer, Bryan Freedman, known for securing multimillion-dollar settlements for high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.

Lemon had described himself as being “stunned” at the time in a tweet when his agent informed him of the termination from CNN.

