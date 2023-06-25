Jeffrey Katzenberg Has A Very Hollywood Advice For President Biden: 'Own Your Age'

Entertainment mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg is advising President Joe Biden to “own his age,” embracing as an asset, drawing parallels with celebrities like Harrison Ford and Mick Jagger, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Hollywood Advice

Katzenberg, along with other advisers, suggests that Biden should lean into his longevity as a sign of wisdom and experience while maintaining a sense of humor about it. This advice is part of Katzenberg’s broader role as an influential outside adviser for Biden, bringing years of business experience, Hollywood storytelling skills, and a network of contacts in California’s entertainment and tech industry, WSJ notes.

Role and Challenges

Despite Katzenberg’s influence and ability to connect with big donors and celebrity surrogates, questions remain about whether he can help address Biden’s deeper challenges, including low approval ratings and a lack of enthusiasm among young and working-class voters.

Expectations and Contributions

Katzenberg’s role is expected to be broad, including helping to raise as much as $2 billion and connecting the campaign with top minds in technology, social media, and messaging strategies. Despite his recent venture into reaching younger audiences through social media failing, Katzenberg remains confident about Biden’s prospects in 2024.