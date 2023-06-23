SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he will do a Twitter Spaces discussion about space on June 24.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a Twitter user who enquired about the time of the Twitter Spaces on Starship which was expected today. “I'm at a friend's birthday, but will endeavor to do a Spaces about space shortly,” Musk said.

Musk later updated that the Spaces session has been postponed till tomorrow when he can get a Starlink terminal.

According to an Instagram account that tracks Musk’s personal jet, the Tesla CEO landed in Tuscany, Italy, earlier in the day. Starlink, the satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, is available in Italy.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Musk said that Starship will have its next test in another six to eight weeks. SpaceX has already applied for a Federal Communications Commission permit to allow it to carry out a second test flight and experimental recovery operation for a period of six months beginning June 15.

Musk has been predicting Starship's second flight test since its first launch attempt on April 20 when the rocket exploded in less than four minutes after take-off. Musk, however, termed the test a success.

