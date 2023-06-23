The 16-inch MacBook Pro Is Now Available At A Huge $950 Discount

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chipset still packs quite a punch nearly two years after its launch. It is now available at a massive discount of $950 on Adorama in the 512GB configuration.

What Happened: The Apple Inc. AAPL 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chipset is available at $1,949 in the 512GB configuration, after a huge discount of $950 on Adorama.

Alternatively, buyers can also opt for an 18-month plan with a monthly payment of $109, adding up to $1,962 at the end.

A 2TB SSD option is also available, but the price spikes to $3,099, which means the 512GB SSD option is more attractive and valuable for money.

MacBook Pro Features: The MacBook Pro on sale features 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The deal price is applicable only on the gray color option. It is powered by the Apple M1 Pro chipset with a 10-core processor and 16-core graphics.

The 16-inch Retina display is another highlight apart from the Apple silicon. It also sports a 1080p webcam at the top for high-quality video calling.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also a great option if you are constantly on the move – its 100Wh battery lasts up to 14 hours of web browsing.

Connectivity options are also abundant – Apple has included three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI and MagSafe 3 port each, a headphone jack, an SD card slot, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

