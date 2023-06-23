Meta To Face Legal Action In Malaysia Over Failure To Remove Harmful Content: Reuters

Meta Platforms META, the parent company of Facebook, is facing legal action from Malaysian authorities due to the company’s failure to remove “undesirable” content from the social media platform, Reuters reports.

Accusations Against Meta

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated that Facebook has seen a significant volume of undesirable content related to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling, and scam advertisements. The MCMC claims that Meta has not taken sufficient action despite repeated requests.

Legal Action for Cybersecurity and Consumer Protection

The MCMC believes that legal action is necessary to promote “accountability for cybersecurity” and for “enhancing consumer protection.” The specifics of the legal action to be taken have not been disclosed yet.

Regulatory Scrutiny on Social Media Firms

Big social media firms like Meta, Google’s YouTube, and TikTok often face regulatory scrutiny over the content posted on their platforms. Governments in Southeast Asia have frequently requested that certain content be taken down.