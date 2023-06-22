ChatGPT Popularity Leads To 20% Surge In Generative AI Job Postings In US Amid Tech Layoffs: Reuters

Job postings related to Generative AI in the United States saw a significant increase of about 20% in May, as companies are keen to leverage this technology, widely considered as the next big growth driver, Reuters reports.

Surge in AI-related Jobs

The data from job portal Indeed showed that there were 204 Generative AI-related job postings per million in May, more than double the level in 2021. This surge is attributed to the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Roles such as data scientist, software engineer, machine learning engineer, and data engineer were among the most sought after.

Impact on the Tech Job Market

This increase comes amidst a challenging time for the broader tech job market, with mass layoffs at companies like Meta Platforms Inc. META and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN. Despite the overall tech jobs in the U.S. being down by 43.6% from June last year, the number of available AI jobs is not keeping pace with the interest from job seekers.

Increased Interest in Generative AI Jobs

Indeed’s data indicated that searches for generative AI jobs soared to 147 per million total jobs searched in May, up from virtually zero a year earlier. Companies such as Meta Platforms, Apple, Tiktok, Pinterest, and Amazon.com were among those listing generative AI jobs on Indeed’s U.S. website.