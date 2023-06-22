The world's largest iPhone is not the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but a gigantic 7-feet tall unit built by YouTuber Matthew Beem. Perhaps this might interest you if you thought your iPhone was just not large enough. Because this one is just an inch shorter than NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

What Happened: YouTuber Matthew Beem has built a giant 7-feet tall iPhone, making it the largest iPhone in the world. Weighing 500 pounds, this iPhone has a touchscreen, and Beem also demonstrated scrolling across the home screen and playing the popular endless runner game Subway Surfers.

See Also: Watch: Google Pixel Takes Shots At Apple iPhone In Its New Campaign, And It's Hilarious

Amongst other things, Beem has built large life-sized models of various gadgets, including personal computers and ice cream cones.

If you thought that the already-large 6.7-inch display of the Apple Inc. AAPL iPhone 14 Pro Max is not large enough, Beem's 7-feet tall iPhone might interest you.

Secret Of The Largest iPhone: Before you get excited and start wondering how this is possible, given that Apple disables certain features like Touch ID when it recognizes an unofficial part being used, you need to know how Beem managed to put together an enormously oversized iPhone.

Revealing the secret behind the world's largest iPhone, Beem said that he and his team used a TV and a laser all around the screen to convert it into a touchscreen. It also has a functional front camera, and Beem shows it off via video calls.

Powering this giant iPhone is a Mac mini running a simulated virtual Android phone. Beem used a custom launcher to imitate iOS to complete the iPhone feel.

To show how ridiculously large this iPhone is, Beem and his team carry it around on a trolley and take it to bed. If you thought taking an iPhone to bed meant placing it next to your pillow, this video would change how you think about it forever.

Beem also showed it to YouTuber MKBHD, who was surprised and said "It is a lot bigger than I thought." The previous largest iPhone was 6-feet tall, built by another YouTuber named ZHC.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: This Crazy Galaxy S23 Ultra Deal Gets You A Free Samsung TV And Up To $1,000 Off