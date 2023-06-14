Trump's Niece Says Signs 'Not Good' After Miami Arraignment: 'Be Prepared For Anything..'

Following Donald Trump's arraignment at the Miami federal court, his niece Mary Trump weighed in on the true test that lies ahead.

What Happened: Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession, said the actual test in the days ahead is whether the Republican party cares enough about the rule of law, American democracy and to tell the truth about the indictments brought against Donald Trump.

So far, the elected Republicans have shown that they do not care about any of these things as well as the “knock-on effects” of amplifying the kind of dangerous rhetoric that led to the Jan. 6 riot, Mary Trump wrote in her substack newsletter.

Since Donald Trump broke the news of his own indictment, GOP members have been telling lies that President Joe Biden was behind the indictment, that special counsel Jack Smith and the Justice Department brought the indictment, and that there is a double standard and the former president is being treated unfairly.

Debunking the lies, Mary Trump said Biden, like his predecessors, allowed Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ to act independently of him. The DOJ is continuing to represent Donald Trump in Elizabeth Jean Carroll's civil case against him, she said.

The psychologist also noted that the DOJ is nearing a charging decision in the case against Hunter Biden and that Garland has appointed a special prosecutor to look into Biden's possession of classified documents, dating from his days as vice president.

Mary Trump said the DOJ has laid charges against Donald Trump because a Miami grand jury of the former president's peers made the decision to hand down an indictment.

On the alleged victimization of Donald Trump, his niece said he felt so because it is only the second time in his life, he is being treated appropriately based on the crimes he has committed.

“Of course, leaders of the Republican Party aren't content with lying; like the man they follow, they are compelled to stir up violence,” the psychologist and the host of the “Mary Trump Show” podcast said.

Going After Institutions: By supporting Donald Trump, the Republican Congressmen are also going after the mechanisms of institutions, Mary Trump said.

She slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ( R-KY) for his silence, adding that it is in a way dangerous.

“The problem is, once you activate the people with the MAGA hats and the comically large Trump flags, it's almost impossible to get them to stand down,” Mary Trump said.

She expressed concerns about isolated acts of violence carried out not by a “lone wolf” but by somebody who is loosely connected to and is empowered by the rhetoric coming from the right.

“We know with Donald [Trump] there is no bottom,” Mary Trump said. She also questioned where there is no line he can cross that will make the GOP stand up, take notice and stop the madness.

“The signs are not good, so the rest of us need to be prepared for anything that might happen next,” she added.

It is up to the media and the Democratic party to set things right. She deplored the media's normalization of her uncle and his abnormal behavior.

As far as the Democrats are concerned, they should understand the white evangelicals, the white working class, the proud boys and their ilk would vote for what is of most interest to them – namely white supremacy, Christian nationalism, and hatred of the other, she said.

