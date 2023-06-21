Is Berberine A Viable Alternative To Ozempic For Weight Loss? - ABC27

As the diabetes drug Ozempic gains popularity for off-label weight loss use, an herbal supplement called berberine is emerging as a potential alternative. However, experts caution against its use due to potential side effects and lack of regulation, ABC27 reports.

The Rise of Berberine

With the cost of Ozempic rising, people are seeking cheaper alternatives for weight loss. Berberine, an herbal supplement linked to lowering blood sugar, is gaining attention. However, Faith Peck, an herbalist at Herbs and Sympathy, warns that berberine won’t have the same effects as Ozempic when used for weight loss.

Potential Side Effects and Risks

Users of berberine have reported side effects such as stomach cramps and diarrhea. Dr. John Powell, a bariatric doctor at UPMC, highlights the risks of unregulated supplements, stating that without FDA regulation, it’s unclear what’s in these supplements or what their effects should be.

Lack of Scientific Backing

The lack of scientific evidence makes it hard to endorse berberine at this stage. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has issued a precaution due to the uncertainty about its contents. Dr. Powell emphasizes that there is no magic pill for weight loss and that significant lifestyle changes are necessary.