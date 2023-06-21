Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson reportedly said Democrat voters should be listening to both the challengers of President Joe Biden and stated that fundamental economic reforms would be her focus.

"Political parties should facilitate the practice of democracy, not thwart the practice of democracy. The American people need to hear the various candidates. The democratic electorate should be listening to what both of the challengers of the president have to say as well as the president himself, so that the voters can decide," she told Fox News.

Also Read: How To Invest In Startups

Williamson has been critical of President Biden's policies and has stated that if she is elected, the United States will begin a mass mobilization for a just transition from a dirty economy to a clean economy. Recently, economist Richard Wolff praised the presidential candidate saying he has immense respect for her and said it is the responsibility of the system to provide enough chances to the people to be heard if they have qualified as candidates.

Economic Reforms: Williamson pointed out that she would be focussing on economic reforms and making America an economically just nation. She highlighted the need to make an economic u-turn and pointed out that the American middle class has been destroyed over the last 50 years.

“That in the 1970s the average American could afford a home, could afford a car and could afford to send their kids to college and cannot now. This is what matters and this is what I want to have. An opportunity for the people to hear so that we recognize that this massive transfer of wealth and opportunity into the hands of 1%," she said.

Read Next: El Erian Believes Powell’s Message To Markets Was ‘Confused And Confusing’ — Says Fed’s ‘Strategic Anchoring’ Unclear