Satya Nadella To Phil Spencer: Battery Of Top Microsoft Execs To Defend Against FTC Blocking Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft Corp. MSFT is gearing up to take the battle against the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) attempt to block the Activision Blizzard deal. A battery of top executives, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Xbox chief Phil Spencer, and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will defend the deal in person.

What Happened: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, CFO Amy Hood, Xbox chief Phil Spencer and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, among others, will appear in person in court to defend against the FTC blocking Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI, reported The Verge.

See Also: FTC Sues To Block Microsoft’s Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard; Microsoft Welcomes It

Also appearing to defend the deal will be Xbox Game Studio's head Matt Booty, Xbox creator experience head Sarah Bond, and Activision's CFO Armin Zerza.

On the other hand, Sony's PlayStation chief Jim Ryan will appear virtually.

On June 13, the FTC sued to block the deal, citing a possible adverse impact on consumer choice and competition.

“Both a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction are necessary because Microsoft and Activision have represented that they may consummate the proposed acquisition at any time,” the FTC said in its complaint.

Why It Is Important: FTC's attempt to block the deal comes at a time when Microsoft has appealed the UK Competition and Market Authority's decision to block the acquisition. This is despite the deal receiving approvals in significant jurisdictions like the European Union, China, and Japan.

Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is also its biggest ever, eclipsing its previous biggest acquisition, which was that of LinkedIn, for $26.2 billion. This is also the biggest acquisition in the gaming industry.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: No, WhatsApp Is Not Secretly Listening In: Google Clarifies That It Was Just A Bug