What's Going On With Enphase Stock Today?

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares are lower today. The company announced that installers of Enphase products in Brasilia have seen a significant rise in deployments of residential solar energy systems.

"After selling our first Enphase system installation in June 2022, we made the switch to offer Enphase products exclusively due to the strength of the company's best-in-class technology, customer support, and installer services," said Murilo Vidigal, project director at Mavo Engenharia. "Our customers with Enphase-powered solar systems report great peace of mind thanks to a reduced need for ongoing maintenance and a highly customizable design that allows them the opportunity to grow their system as their energy needs evolve."

ENPH Price Action: Shares of ENPH were down 5.88% at $171.12 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Leopictures from Pixabay