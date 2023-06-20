What's Going On With AT&T Stock Today

AT&T Inc T shares traded lower Tuesday as CFO Pascal Desroches updated shareholders at the 2023 Bank of America C-Suite Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference.

AT&T expects Q2 free cash flow to range between $3.5 billion - $4 billion.

He also disclosed that AT&T remains on track to deliver an FY23 free cash flow of $16 billion.

In Wireless, the company tracked slightly above 300,000 Q2 postpaid phone net additions and said its subscriber porting trends have normalized.

The numbers lagged the Wall Street consensus of 476,000.

AT&T, overall, has not seen a material change in its porting ratios, including cable.

The company expects Q2 fiber net additions to be in the mid-200,000 range.

It remains on track with its 5G and fiber network expansion commitments.

AT&T disclosed deploying a Generative AI tool for its employees.

Price Action: T shares traded lower by 1.12% at $15.87 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia