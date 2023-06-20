Why VCI Global Shares Are Rocketing Higher Tuesday

VCI Global Limited VCIG shares are rocketing higher after the company announced it will distribute the AI-based, state of the art "Socializer Messenger" for Cogia GmbH.

What To Know:

VCI Global announced that it has been granted exclusive distributorship by Cogia GmbH as the distributor for the promotion and sale of its communication application known as “Socializer Messenger.” The “Socializer Messenger” is an AI-based, military-grade communication featuring full data encryption and privacy protection that is focused on privacy, security, business and administration.

Dato’ Victor Hoo, executive chairman and CEO of VCI Global, commented, "Humbled would not truly describe our appreciation to Cogia as we offer our vast networking platform to Cogia to tap into for the distribution of its communication application, in particularly, to this part of the region. This (distributorship) will open up yet another revenue stream for us which will undoubtedly increase VCI Global’s value.”

VCID Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, VCI Global shares are trading up by 39% at $3.94 at the time of publication.

Image: Geralt from Pixabay