How To Find Out Who Unfollowed You On Instagram

Loading... Loading...

In this day and age of instant gratification and dopamine boost, thanks to social media, keeping a tab on who follows and likes you on popular services like Meta Platforms Inc.-owned META Instagram has become a bit of a habit for some people.

However, Instagram does not notify you when someone unfollows you. That said, there are a few workarounds to that problem.

How To Find Out Instagram Unfollowers

While Instagram sends a notification when someone follows you, it does not notify you if someone unfollows you.

See Also: Misplaced Your Apple Watch? Locate It Easily With This iOS 17 Feature

If you want to find out who unfollowed you on Instagram, you have two options: manually or using a third-party app or service.

Manual Method

Open your profile on Instagram and tap on ‘Followers'.

Now, enter the name of the person you want to check.

Alternatively, you can open that person's profile and tap on ‘Following' – if your name is listed, they still follow you. Otherwise, they don't.

If you have too many followers, this method might not be practical.

Third-party Apps

It is worth noting that Instagram does not authorize third-party apps and services. Since Instagram does not keep track of unfollowers, these third-party apps cannot do so either. Instead, they track your followers only when you set them up for the first time.

These apps then compare any subsequent follower changes to tell who unfollowed you.

Loading... Loading...

Using these unauthorized apps also opens up the possibility of data breaches and misuse, so you should keep that in mind before proceeding with these solutions.

Some apps that let you track unfollowers on Instagram include Followers – Tracker Insight for Android and Followers Reports+ for iOS. Both the apps are free but have in-app purchases.

You will have to log in to your Instagram account using these apps to start tracking your unfollowers. Simply download them and follow the on-screen instructions.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Twitter Brings This Instagram-like Feature To Showcase Your Favorite Tweets: Here’s How To Use It