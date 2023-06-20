Alibaba Group Appoints Eddie Wu As New CEO: CNBC

In a significant leadership reshuffle, Alibaba Group BABA has announced that Eddie Wu, one of the company’s co-founders and current chairman of Taobao and Tmall Group, will succeed Daniel Zhang as CEO, CNBC reports.

Leadership Transition: Wu’s appointment as CEO is part of Alibaba’s succession plan. The transition is set to take effect on Sept. 10.

Zhang’s New Role: Post-transition, Zhang will continue to lead the Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, serving as its chairman and chief executive.