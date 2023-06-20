SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son 'Confesses' To Being A Daily User Of ChatGPT

In a recent revelation, SoftBank Group’s Chief Executive Masayoshi Son declared himself a “heavy user” of ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot developed by Microsoft MSFT backed startup OpenAI, Reuters reports.

ChatGPT: A Daily Companion: Son confessed to interacting with ChatGPT on a daily basis, indicating his deep engagement with the technology. He also mentioned his frequent conversations with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has been actively promoting the AI technology in Tokyo.

SoftBank: A Shift in Focus: Despite his public endorsement of ChatGPT, Son has been relatively quiet in recent months, concentrating on the upcoming listing of chip designer Arm. This comes as SoftBank grapples with significant losses due to the declining value of its portfolio.

Looking Ahead: As SoftBank prepares for its annual general meeting, the market eagerly awaits details of Son’s investment outlook, particularly in the context of the growing global interest and investment in AI technology.