India's Prime Minister Modi To Visit US As Biden Seeks Stronger Ties: What You Need To Know

At the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a visit to the U.S. from Tuesday through Saturday.

What Happened: "Modi's upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," the White House said in a statement.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Additionally, Modi and Biden are set to address mutual challenges such as climate change, health, security and workforce development.

Why It's Important: The visit is expected to give India access to critical American technologies Washington rarely shares with non-allies, strengthening a new bond that is underpinned by not just global politics but also business and economics, reports Reuters.

While Modi has visited the U.S. on multiple occasions before, this upcoming visit holds a special significance as it marks his first official state visit with full diplomatic status.

Notably, it will be the third state visit of Biden's presidency and the third visit by any Indian leader. Highlighting the importance of the visit, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra described it as a milestone in the relationship between the two nations during a press briefing on Monday, Reuters reports.

Modi will commence his visit in New York, where he will take the lead in commemorating the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters Wednesday, the Times of India reported.

Following his visit to New York, Modi will proceed to Washington, D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on Thursday. He will hold further discussions with Biden as part of their ongoing high-level dialogue.

The outlet reported the Bidens will host a State Dinner on the same evening to honor the Indian prime minister.

Photo via Shutterstock.