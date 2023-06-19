Smartphone maker ASUS is all set to launch its next-generation compact flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 10. Now, the first press renders of the smartphone have been leaked ahead of its launch later this month, giving us the first glimpse at ASUS' next creation.

What Happened: ASUS' upcoming compact flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 10, has been leaked courtesy of Evan Blass. The smartphone will launch on June 29 in Taipei, Berlin, and New York.

While ASUS has only shown off the front of the phone so far, Blass has leaked the first press renders of the Zenfone 10. The leaked renders reveal a dual camera setup on the back, housed in two separate modules.

The rest of the back is barebones, except for the ‘ASUS Zenfone' branding and logo.

The renders show off a chunky design, though – the phone frame houses the volume rocker and power buttons on the right. However, the left side and the top of the phone are still hidden, so we don't know yet if the 3.5mm headphone jack is still present or if ASUS has axed it.

What We Know So Far: ASUS has confirmed that the Zenfone 10 will feature a 5.9-inch display, retaining its tag as a compact flagship smartphone. The company has also confirmed the presence of a punch hole notch on the top left of the display, housing the selfie camera.

On close inspection, the leaked renders by Blass also point at a USB Type-C port at the bottom, flanked by speakers to the right.

ASUS has confirmed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the Zenfone 10. The phone will also support wireless charging and feature a second-generation six-axis gimbal stabilization for a better photography experience.

