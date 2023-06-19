Google's Head-Scratcher: Will Your Hidden Gems Disappear Or Persist? The Album Archive Puzzle

Alphabet Inc.'s AAPL Google’s latest email announcements about the impending shutdown of Album Archive has left users puzzled over the fate of their forgotten treasures, questioning whether their hidden gems will vanish into oblivion or persist in the digital realm.

What Happened: Google is shutting down "Album Archive" — a gallery of images and videos shared on older Google services. During the weekend, many users received an email warning that certain content stored in Album Archive, such as Google Hangouts data, background images, thumbnails, and comments, will be deleted starting July 19, 2023.

To avoid losing these memories, Google advises users to back up their Album Archive data using Google Takeout, which provides options for downloading or transferring the content to cloud storage services like Google Drive, IDrive, OneDrive or Dropbox.

While there is some confusion between the email and the support page, which suggests that content may still be accessible through other Google services, it’s recommended to err on the side of caution and secure a copy of your cherished photos and videos from Album Archive before the shutdown takes effect.

A Step-by-Step Guide To Back Up Your Photos

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you back up your photos and safeguard them for the future.

Step 1: Access Google Takeout

Start by visiting Google Takeout, a service designed specifically for users to export and download their data from various Google products. This includes the photos stored in Album Archive.

Step 2: Select Data to Include

You will see a list of Google services and products within Google Takeout. Locate “Album Archive” and select it to include your photos in the backup.

Step 3: Customize Your Backup

Google Takeout allows you to customize the backup settings according to your preferences. Choose the desired file format, size, and delivery method. You can receive a download link via email or directly transfer the backup to cloud storage services like Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, or Dropbox.

Step 4: Initiate the Backup Process

After customizing your backup options, click the “Next” or “Create Export” button to initiate the backup process. Depending on the size of your photo library, this may take some time.

Step 5: Await Completion and Download

Once the backup process is complete, you will receive an email notification with a download link. Click on the link to retrieve your backup file containing all the photos from Album Archive.

Bonus Tip: Consult with Workspace Admins

For Google Workspace users, consulting with your Workspace admin before proceeding with the backup process is important. They may have specific guidelines or policies regarding data export, so obtaining their approval and guidance is crucial.

Why It's Important: Despite the email’s mention of content deletion from Album Archive, it’s worth noting that Google assures users that the images and videos will remain accessible through alternative Google services such as Blogger, Hangouts (Chat), Google Photos, and within their default Google Account.

