Adobe CEO Envisions AI As A Creative Co-Pilot: CNBC

Adobe Inc. ADBE CEO Shantanu Narayen believes that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will augment human ingenuity rather than replace it, CNBC reports.

Generative AI and Adobe: Adobe’s Firefly software, which is heavily reliant on generative AI, is integrated into the company’s popular suite of programs like Photoshop and Illustrator. Narayen suggests that this software will enhance productivity and allow small businesses to more easily develop their ideas.

AI as an Accelerant: Narayen sees generative AI as an accelerant that brings more marketing professionals and small-to-medium businesses into the creative fold. He believes that Adobe thrives when it solves problems and opens up the field to more people.

AI’s “Magic”: Describing generative AI’s ability to create new images as “magic,” Narayen is impressed by the technology’s ability to understand and accomplish what the user wants before they even express the desire. He also mentioned that Firefly is integrated with Adobe’s free software, Adobe Express.

Adobe’s Performance: Adobe recently reported a successful quarter, with revenues of $4.82 billion, surpassing estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe’s stock rose by more than 2% on Thursday.