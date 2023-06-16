Disney CFO Christine McCarthy To Step Down — Kevin Lansberry To Take Interim Charge

Christine McCarthy, Walt Disney Co's DIS senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer, will be stepping down from her role and taking a family medical leave of absence, the company announced on Thursday.

Veteran Disney executive Kevin Lansberry will serve as the company’s Interim CFO, effective July 1, it said. As Interim CFO, Lansberry will assume oversight of the company’s worldwide finance organization.

McCarthy will continue as a strategic advisor to Disney during her leave and will assist with the process of identifying and onboarding a long-term successor.

Tenure: McCarthy joined Disney in 2000 as Treasurer and became Chief Financial Officer in 2015. “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity Bob provided me to serve as CFO of this iconic company and am proud of the work my talented team has done to position Disney to capitalize on the business possibilities that lie ahead,” she said according to the statement.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bog Iger said what he admires most about McCarthy is the "generous mentorship she has provided to so many of her colleagues over the years, including countless women." "She has opened doors, created opportunities, and served as a role model for women at every level of business – not just at Disney, but around the world," Iger said.

Shares of Walt Disney closed 0.53% higher on Thursday.

