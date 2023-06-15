Ross Gerber Explains Thursday's Rally — 'Market Is Saying No Recession…'

Major Wall Street indices soared on Thursday as investors and traders began digesting the possibility the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike campaign is nearing its end. The Nasdaq Composite closed Thursday's session 1.15% higher while the S&P 500 gained 1.22% to hit their 14-month highs.

Ross Gerber, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Inc., believes the market has factored-in that the economy will not tip into a recession. "Rally rally as the new bull market gores more bears. Market is saying no recession and the Fed is done. The fed knows that higher rates will only kill more banks… you could see it in Powell’s face…," he said in his tweet.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed 1.24% higher while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ rose 1.19%.

Also Read: Best Penny Stocks

Economic Data: Following the rate hike pause by the Fed, economic data released Thursday also helped lift market sentiment. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits increased by 262,000, in the week ending June 10, flat from a revised higher 262,000 the previous week and more than the projected 249,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. This strengthened the argument against the central bank raising rates going ahead.

"The good news is that when the Fed does lower rates, this will work well to stimulate the economy. Hence the market rally, tons of capital will come back to work with lower rates," Gerber said in his tweet.

The expert also highlighted the yield on the two-year treasury bill, which is a policy-sensitive paper, arguing why there is a case for trimming rates. "The 2 yr at 4.63% is showing which way the Fed needs to be moving rates. ITS NOT UP!" he said in his tweet.

After hitting the highs of 4.8% earlier this week, the 2-year treasury yield fell to as low as 4.63% before settling in at 4.66% on Thursday. The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY gained 0.21% on Thursday while the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF VGSH rose 0.19%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Nio Stock Is Moving Higher: What’s Going On?