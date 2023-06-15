8 Ways Google Lens Can Be A Game-Changer: From Homework Hacks To Culinary Quests

Google Lens, the visual search tool by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, plans to redefine its capabilities by addressing the common challenges students face with homework and introducing other features.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Google unveiled a series of new capabilities for Lens to expand its functionality further. The update promises to simplify students’ lives and open new avenues of exploration and learning.

Let’s delve into the eight ways Google Lens is said to reshape the way we approach things:

Homework Help Made Easy: Using the “homework help” filter, students can snap a picture of the problem and Google Lens will provide step-by-step instructions for solving it. This feature covers various subjects and is available in multiple languages, catering to diverse educational needs.

Unleashing Creativity with Bard: Google Lens has teamed up with Bard, an experiment in generative AI collaboration. Users can include images in their Bard prompts, enabling Lens to interpret the visual context and provide relevant suggestions or information.

Skin Condition Search: While Google Lens does not serve as a diagnostic tool, it can assist users in making informed decisions regarding skin conditions by providing visual matches and information. Whether deciding to consult a pediatrician or simply apply calamine lotion, Lens could be a helpful resource for Android and iOS users via the Google app.

Multilingual Text Translation: Users can now point their camera at street signs, menus, or any written text and Google Lens will detect the language automatically, providing an overlay translation on the screen. With support for over 100 languages, this feature could benefit travelers and language enthusiasts.

Learning On the Go: Google Lens now enables users to gain knowledge about unfamiliar objects, buildings and landmarks. Google Lens can provide instant information and links to learn more by simply capturing an image.

Seamless Shopping Experience: Whether users browse online or explore the real world, they can capture images of items they wish to purchase. Google Lens will then generate a list of shoppable matches, providing links to online merchants or nearby stores.

Exploring Alternatives: Through the multi-search feature, users can capture an image of the desired item and refine their search by adding keywords like color or pattern. Google Lens will present similar options that match the chosen criteria, providing a personalized shopping experience.

Discovering Local Delights: Further, with multi-search capabilities, Google Lens extends its usefulness to finding local culinary delights. Users can upload an image of a dish they wish to try and add the words “near me” to their search. The tool will then display nearby restaurants that offer the sought-after dish.

