Beyond Weight Loss: Ozempic May Give You Cancer - Inverse

While the diabetes drug Ozempic has gained popularity for its weight-loss effects, it also carries a range of side effects that can lead to hospitalization. These include thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, changes in vision, hypoglycemia, gallbladder issues, kidney failure, and cancer, according to the drug’s official website, Inverse reports.

Severe Complications: Endocrinologist Meera Shah from Mayo Clinic has noted that pancreatitis and gallbladder problems are among the most severe complications experienced by her patients using Ozempic.

Common Side Effects: The most common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain, and vomiting. Shah revealed that at least 10% of patients who start these drugs have to discontinue them due to persistent side effects.

Unlisted Side Effects: Some side effects, such as malnutrition and facial aging, are not listed on Ozempic’s website. Shah typically advises her patients to take multivitamins or protein supplements while on Ozempic.

Long-Term Effects Unknown: Ozempic is only approved by the Food and Drug Administration for type 2 diabetes, not weight loss. The long-term effects of these drugs, when used for rapid weight loss, are still unknown.