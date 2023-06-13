What's Going On With AMC Shares?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 4.71% to $5.00 Tuesday afternoon. The stock may be trading higher in sympathy with the broader market following a softer-than-expected CPI report, which showed slowing inflation in May.

A lower CPI suggests potentially lower inflationary pressures on consumer prices, which can enhance consumers' purchasing power and affordability. When the cost of living remains stable, individuals may have more discretionary income available for entertainment activities like visiting movie theaters. This can lead to increased attendance and ticket sales for AMC.

Also, a softer CPI report can contribute to improved consumer confidence and financial well-being, encouraging people to engage in recreational activities like going to the movies. This can result in higher foot traffic and concession sales for AMC theaters.

What Happened With Inflation Data?

In May, inflation exhibited a greater deceleration than anticipated, leading investors to grow more optimistic about the potential conclusion of Federal Reserve rate increases.

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in May, compared to 4.9% in April.

This figure slightly undershot the average economist expectation of 4.1% and represents the lowest inflation reading since March 2021...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $27.50 and a 52-week low of $3.77.