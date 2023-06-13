Here's Why United Airlines Shares Are Moving

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher by 3.66% to $53.19 going into the close of Tuesday's session. The stock may be trading higher in sympathy with the broader market following a softer-than-expected CPI report, which showed slowing inflation in May.

Lower inflationary pressures can lead to reduced costs for airlines, particularly in areas such as fuel prices and aircraft maintenance. This can positively impact United Airlines' operating expenses, improving their profit margins and overall financial performance.

Additionally, with lower inflation, individuals may have more discretionary income to spend on travel, potentially increasing demand for airline tickets. United Airlines can benefit from increased passenger volumes, potentially leading to higher revenue and improved financial results.

What Happened With Inflation Data?

In May, inflation exhibited a greater deceleration than anticipated, leading investors to grow more optimistic about the potential conclusion of Federal Reserve rate increases.

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in May, compared to 4.9% in April.

This figure slightly undershot the average economist expectation of 4.1% and represents the lowest inflation reading since March 2021...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, UAL has a 52-week high of $55.04 and a 52-week low of $31.58.