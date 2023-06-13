What's Going On With Rivian Shares

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher by 5.64% to $14.79 Tuesday morning. Major indices are higher following a softer-than-expected CPI report, which showed slowing inflation in May.

Inflation is one of the key factors considered by the Federal Reserve when making decisions about interest rates. If inflation remains subdued, it reduces the likelihood of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Lower interest rates can stimulate borrowing and make auto loans more affordable, potentially driving up car sales.

Additionally, a softer CPI report can also boost investor confidence, as it suggests that the economy may not be overheating and that the risk of tighter monetary policy or aggressive rate hikes is reduced.

Positive investor sentiment can lead to increased buying interest in automotive stocks, driving their prices higher.

What Happened With Inflation Data?

In May, inflation exhibited a greater deceleration than anticipated, leading investors to grow more optimistic about the potential conclusion of Federal Reserve rate increases.

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in May, compared to 4.9% in April.

This figure slightly undershot the average economist expectation of 4.1% and represents the lowest inflation reading since March 2021...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RIVN has a 52-week high of $40.86 and a 52-week low of $11.68.