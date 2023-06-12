Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Is Rising Today

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH shares are trading up Monday after several firms raised their respective price target on the stock.

What To Know: Following suit with Carnival Corporation, the company had its price target raised by two firms.

B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora maintained Norwegian Cruise Line at Neutral and raised the price target from $17 to $19.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Norwegian Cruise Line at Neutral and raised the price target from $15 to $16.

Additionally, the company also announced that Patrik Dahlgren would be the new Vice President, Vessel Operations.

"We are pleased to welcome Patrik and are confident his breadth of experience will greatly complement our executive leadership team," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

"Patrik is a dynamic and forward-thinking strategic leader with a profound understanding of all facets of cruise operations, developed over the course of an impressive 20-plus-year career in the industry, making him uniquely qualified to assume this role."

His responsibilities at NCLH will include marine and technical operations, hotel operations, entertainment, cruise programs and security across NCLH's three brands.

NCLH Price Action: Shares of NCLH were up 8.12% at $18.57 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

