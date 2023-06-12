BlackSky Technology Bags $30M Contract For High-Frequency Imagery Services

BlackSky Technology Inc BKSY has secured a multi-year, more than $30 million contract to provide on-demand, real-time high-frequency imagery services to an international defense sector customer.

The renewed commitment expands assured subscription-based access to high-frequency, dawn-to-dusk imagery and AI-driven analytics.

"Built upon years of a well-developed partnership, this contract triples this customer's demand over the next two years," said CEO Brian E. O'Toole.

BlackSky delivers high-resolution images and analytics every month to organizations worldwide, delivering transparency and insights into border crossings, nuclear and port facilities, and other economically critical infrastructure at scale.

Price Action: BKSY shares are trading higher by 6.68% at $1.83 on the last check Monday.