BlackSky Technology Bags $30M Contract For High-Frequency Imagery Services

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 12, 2023 10:22 AM | 1 min read

BlackSky Technology Inc BKSY has secured a multi-year, more than $30 million contract to provide on-demand, real-time high-frequency imagery services to an international defense sector customer.

The renewed commitment expands assured subscription-based access to high-frequency, dawn-to-dusk imagery and AI-driven analytics.

"Built upon years of a well-developed partnership, this contract triples this customer's demand over the next two years," said CEO Brian E. O'Toole.

BlackSky delivers high-resolution images and analytics every month to organizations worldwide, delivering transparency and insights into border crossings, nuclear and port facilities, and other economically critical infrastructure at scale.

Price Action: BKSY shares are trading higher by 6.68% at $1.83 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksContractsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved