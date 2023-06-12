Former Scotland leader Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge after her arrest by the police who were investigating the Scottish National Party's financial affairs.

What Happened: The former first minister voluntarily attended a police station and was taken into custody for questioning by detectives on Sunday. The police had a maximum of 12 hours from Sturgeon’s arrest to decide whether to charge her with a crime or release her while they continued to investigate. She was released from custody well before the deadline expired as the police continued their further investigation.

Sturgeon's arrest was part of “Operation Branchform” and came months after her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was arrested by officers who searched the couple’s Glasgow home.

The party’s treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested in April and was released later, along with Murrell.

The Branchform investigation was initiated by the Scottish police in 2021 following complaints regarding the handling of £666,954 donated to the SNP by activists for a future independence referendum campaign.

The police are investigating the SNP for a possible fundraising fraud. They are looking into whether donations collected since 2017, specifically intended for campaigning for independence in a proposed second Scottish independence referendum, were improperly spent by the SNP on other activities.

The police are also investigating Murrell’s loan exceeding £100,000 to the SNP to address a “cash flow” issue following the last election. While the SNP had repaid roughly half of the loan by October of that year, they still have an outstanding amount owed to Murrell. However, the specific sum has not been disclosed.

Why It Matters: Sturgeon was Scotland’s longest-serving first minister and the only woman to have held the position. Following her release from custody, Sturgeon took to Twitter, saying that she knew “beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing,”

“To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offense is both a shock and deeply distressing."

“I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.”

Police said a report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, reported the BBC.

