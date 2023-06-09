Falcon 9's 'Rocket Traffic' Video Sparks Banter From Musk: 'Discreet Packaging Optional'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had a witty response to a video shared on Twitter showcasing the scale of the Falcon 9 rocket.

What Happened: The video, lasting 21 seconds, features a truck transporting a Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The accompanying caption read, “Rocket traffic!”

The user who posted the video expressed enthusiasm, noting that waiting for a rocket to pass in traffic is a rather unique experience.

The video was reposted by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley handle with the caption, “The scale of the Falcon 9 is insane!”

Musk, in his response to the video, made a light-hearted comment, saying, “Discreet packaging optional.”

Why It Matters: Standing at a height of 229.6 feet and boasting a diameter of 12 feet, Falcon 9 weighs approximately 1,207,920 pounds.

It generates an impressive thrust of over 1.7 million pounds at sea level. Furthermore, the Falcon 9 has a notable track record, with a total of 229 successful launches to date.

Most recently, the two-stage rocket completed the Dragon capsule’s 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station, contributing to SpaceX’s overall tally of 237 launches.

