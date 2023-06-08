What's Going On With Canopy Growth Stock?

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC shares are trading lower. The company announced the expansion of its product portfolio for the Quebec market in partnership with VASCO Cannabis Inc on Thursday.

What To Know: Under the Vert Collab brand, Canopy will produce and supply craft cannabis for distribution. At launch, this will include one new strain for the Quebec market, as well as the introduction of Maitri.

Maitri is the company's second Quebec-focused brand that will offer locally sourced flower for the province.

"This is just the beginning of our reinvigorated strategy to deliver quality, Quebec-cultivated products for our consumers across the province," said Dave Paterson, President, Canopy Growth Canada.

"We are looking forward to announcing additional products and collaborations over the coming months."

CGC Price Action: Shares of CGC were down 2.17% at $0.71 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

