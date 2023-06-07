GM's New EV Design Concept 'Proxima' Targets Chinese Market: Electrek

In a recent development, General Motors GM has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) design concept, named “Proxima,” which is not based on GM’s Ultium Platform. The announcement was made at GM’s Forward-Looking Design Center in Shanghai, which has doubled its team size over the past two years to support GM’s all-electric future, Electrek reports.

The design center, one of four globally, held an interactive exhibition with media guests to discuss future automotive design trends. Michael Simcoe, senior vice president of global design for GM, emphasized the booming EV industry in China and the unique opportunities it presents for GM designers to innovate.

The Proxima EV concept and platform are designed to establish an emotional connection with future Chinese EV customers. The name “Proxima,” derived from the Portuguese word for “next,” symbolizes GM’s forward-looking commitment. The concept is based on a “pure electric platform,” offering a more spacious and home-like driving experience, aligning with the technology-first, simple design style preferred by Chinese buyers.

GM’s China advanced design studio, described as the “pioneer force for the company to create a pure electric future,” is working on several projects to stay ahead of global trends. The studio will focus on future designs “in China, for China,” sharing consumer insights and suggestions from the burgeoning Chinese EV market with GM’s global design team.