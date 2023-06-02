ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Bigger Plans Ahead: Rocket Lab Pushes Venus Mission to 2025

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc RKLB postponed its mission to Venus, which the company planned to launch in May.
  • The mission will likely move ahead no earlier than January 2025, the only publicly stated backup window for launch, TechCrunch cites a company spokesperson.
  • “Our focus right now is on delivering customer missions as a priority,” the spokesperson said. 
  • Also Read: NASA Turned Him Down So He Built His Own Billion Dollar Rocket Company
  • Rocket Lab disclosed plans to go to Venus last August, marking its first fully private mission to the yellow planet. 
  • The company will fund the task, while a team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other organizations will contribute to the scientific payload. 
  • Rocket Lab plans to use its small Electron rocket and Photon spacecraft to send a very tiny probe to around 30 feet above the surface of Venus.
  • The probe, measuring just 40 centimeters in diameter, will search for organic chemicals in Venus’s clouds or signs of life and suggest habitable conditions for supporting life. 
  • After spending only five minutes flying through the clouds, the probe will slowly lose altitude until it hits the surface of Venus around an hour after atmospheric entry.
  • One of the other primary goals of the mission is to mature the high-energy Photon spacecraft further. 
  • The upcoming mission to Mars and Venus in 2025 is likely only the tip of the iceberg for Rocket Lab’s ambitions.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher by 1.05% at $4.79 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksMediaBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved