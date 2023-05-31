ñol


Boeing Increases 787 Dreamliner Production Rate To Four Per Month: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2023 6:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Boeing Co BA has boosted its widebody 787 Dreamliner production target from three to four planes per month.
  • The aircraft maker’s ultimate aim is to increase the production to five a month by the end of 2023, reported Reuters.
  • Also, Boeing plans to add a second production line to the facilities in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • The facility at Charleston is slated to complete the modification of the 787 inventory to comply with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration standards.
  • Also ReadBoeing Launches Data Tool To Aid In Emissions Reduction
  • In April, the company reportedly expected 737 MAX jet to return to its 2019 production rate of 52 per month in 2025.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.48% at $203.71 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

