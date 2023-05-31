Boeing Increases 787 Dreamliner Production Rate To Four Per Month: Report

- Boeing Co BA has boosted its widebody 787 Dreamliner production target from three to four planes per month.
- The aircraft maker’s ultimate aim is to increase the production to five a month by the end of 2023, reported Reuters.
- Also, Boeing plans to add a second production line to the facilities in Charleston, South Carolina.
- The facility at Charleston is slated to complete the modification of the 787 inventory to comply with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration standards.
- Also Read: Boeing Launches Data Tool To Aid In Emissions Reduction
- In April, the company reportedly expected 737 MAX jet to return to its 2019 production rate of 52 per month in 2025.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.48% at $203.71 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.