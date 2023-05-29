This Tech Billionaire Spends $2M A Year To Look 18, Now He is Swapping Blood With His Son And Father

Tech entrepreneur and billionaire Bryan Johnson spends about $2 million a year in a quest to turn back time and look young.

According to a Bloomberg report, Johnson has 30 doctors on staff monitoring his body's daily functions. The doctors work day and night, intending to give him the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis and rectum of an 18-year-old.

Recently Johnson invited his 17-year-old son, Talmage, and his 70-year-old father, Richard, to join him in the tri-generational plasma exchange, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier in April, Johnson, Richard, and Talmage showed up at a clinic near Dallas for an hours-long, blood-swapping treatment.

Talmage provided blood which was converted into its piece parts, such as liquid plasma and red and white blood cells and platelets. Johnson then had his blood taken in the same process, of which the plasma was put into Richard. Johnson was also given Talmage's plasma. Richard and Johnson had their blood drained before they received the plasma.

Johnson has been to the Dallas clinic for several months and has received plasma from an anonymous donor. The outlet reported he screened the donors before moving ahead to ensure the person had an ideal body mass index, lived a healthy lifestyle and was free of diseases.

Using plasma as a rejuvenation therapy gained traction after experiments in which scientists stitched together older mice and younger ones, allowing them to share circulatory systems, Bloomberg reported.

"We have not learned enough to suggest this is a viable human treatment for anything," Bloomberg quoted a biochemist Charles Brenner at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Los Angeles. "To me, it's gross, evidence-free and relatively dangerous."

"My new endeavor, Project Blueprint, aims to measure all 70 organs of my body and then maximally reverse the quantified biological age of each," Johnson wrote in a blog post.

In the blog, he said it started when he fired "Evening Bryan," the name he gave an alter ego that faced "formidable challenges" between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night that caused him to binge eat and pile on more than 50 pounds.

"Data, not emotions, now manages my diet and sleep protocols," he wrote in the post.

Photo: Kernel, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons