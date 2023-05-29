A recent incident involving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has brought attention to the alarming world of deepfakes.

What Happened: An ultra-realistic video of DeSantis, morphed into the character of Michael Scott from "The Office," has gone viral on Twitter, shedding light on the potential dangers posed by artificial intelligence, or AI, when it falls into the wrong hands.

See Also: How ChatGPT Became A Game-Changing Ally: 4 Individuals Who Harnessed The AI Chatbot’s Power For Success

In the deep fake video, DeSantis' face has been seamlessly superimposed onto the character of Michael Scott. The clip originates from an episode of "The Office" called "The Negotiation."

In the scene, a warehouse worker humorously questions DeSantis-as-Scott's fashion choices, teasing him about wearing "lady clothes."

The deep fake DeSantis responds defensively, asserting that it is a power suit and emphatically denies buying women's clothing.

The deepfake video gained significant traction after being shared on Twitter by Donald Trump Jr., who captioned it, "DeSantis does seem to spend a lot of time in high heels."

Why It Matters: The emergence of the video highlights the alarming reality of AI's potential misuse against public figures.

As DeSantis recently announced his 2024 presidential bid during a Twitter Spaces event hosted by Elon Musk, tensions have escalated between him and former President Donald Trump.

Since announcing his bid, DeSantis has faced a barrage of attacks from Trump's camp, and this deep fake video is yet another instance of AI being weaponized against him.

Trump's Truth Social account shared another AI-generated video, featuring DeSantis and Musk engaging in a surreal conversation with people like billionaire investor George Soros, Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, former Vice President Dick Cheney and even Adolf Hitler.

Read Next: Not Trump Or DeSantis: New Poll Shows Elon Musk Is Most Favorable US Political Figure