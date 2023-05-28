Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of "The Black Swan," highlighted a crucial limitation of OpenAI's ChatGPT in a recent tweet.

What Happened: Taleb pointed out ChatGPT's tendency to focus on the obvious while missing the ironies and nuances of history. Taleb's tweet specifically mentioned an incorrect attribution made by ChatGPT regarding Alexander Caratheodory.

He shared a screenshot of a response generated by ChatGPT, in which one sentence reads, "Caratheodory Pasha actively participated in the Congress as a representative of Greece."

Taleb said that the AI model mistakenly referred to Caratheodory as the representative of Greece, when, in fact, he was the "representative of Turkey." Taleb said that Caratheodory held the position of foreign minister of the Grande Porte.

In his tweet, Taleb wrote, "ChatGPT likes the obvious, which is where the problem lies, missing BY CONSTRUCTION the ironies and nuances of history. Alexander Caratheodory was not the representative of Greece but the representative of "Turkey", rather the Ottoman Empire. He was the foreign minister of the Grande Porte.

Why It Matters: Taleb's observation sheds light on a significant concern when it comes to utilizing artificial intelligence, or AI, such as ChatGPT. It emphasizes the importance of caution while using AI and the need for meticulous fact-checking.

While AI models can provide vast amounts of information quickly, they lack the critical thinking, nuanced understanding, and contextual awareness that human intellect brings to the table.

Even Twitter owner Elon Musk has been fairly vocal about sharing his concerns about rapid development of artificial intelligence. In March, Musk even signed an "open letter" calling for a pause on training systems exceeding OpenAI's GPT-4.

