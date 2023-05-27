Former President Barack Obama on Friday hailed the enactment of multiple Minnesota laws as he called them a "giant leap forward."

What Happened: Obama, after the conclusion of a busy session by the Democrat-controlled Legislature, touted several new Minnesota laws on Twitter that he said is a "reminder that elections have consequences."

"Earlier this year, Democrats took control of the State Senate by one seat after winning a race by just 321 votes. It gave Democrats control of both chambers of the state legislature and the governor's mansion," Obama tweeted.

"Since then, Minnesota has made progress on a whole host of issues — from protecting abortion rights and new gun safety measures to expanding access to the ballot and reducing child poverty," he said, adding, "These laws will make a real difference in the lives of Minnesotans."

"It's a reminder that, while the pace of change can often be slow, a small group of people can still help us take a giant leap forward — but only if we vote."

Democrats in Minnesota successfully achieved all 30 major items on their ambitious agenda before the session concluded on Monday. The priorities included such as legalizing recreational marijuana, establishing reproductive freedom as a fundamental right, and implementing universal background checks for firearm purchases along with other gun safety measures.

Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, also celebrated what he called a "historic" legislative session. "The work we've done over the last five months will make a generational impact on our state," Walz said in a statement earlier this week.

