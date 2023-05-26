ñol


Walgreens' Profit Drive: Employee Cuts Amid Transformation to Consumer Healthcare

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc WBA plans to slash 504 employees from its corporate workforce as the drugstore chain transforms into a consumer-centric healthcare company
  • The downsizing account for 10% of the corporate workforce, and none of the workers will be based at stores, micro fulfillment centers, or call centers, Bloomberg cites the company spokesman Fraser Engerman.
  • Walgreens has been adding primary-care centers to U.S. locations and collaborating with health insurers. 
  • It acquired specialty and urgent care provider Summit Health-City MD in 2022 for $8.9 billion to drive profit in the U.S. healthcare segment.
  • In March, Walgreens reported Q2 FY23 sales growth of 3.3% Y/Y to $34.9 billion, up 4.5% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $33.53 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS reached $1.16, unchanged from Q1 FY23, beating the consensus of $1.10.
  • Adjusted operating income was $1.2 billion, down 25.4% on a constant currency basis, reflecting lower COVID-19 vaccinations and testing volumes.
  • Price Action: WBA shares traded lower by 0.22% at $29.91 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsBriefs

